Low near Florida coast has 60 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - A low-pressure area located about 210 miles east-southeast of St. Augustine, Florida has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development during the next few days,” the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

A tropical depression is likely to form by mid-week while the system moves slowly southwest ward, then north and northeast ward near the southeastern United States coast, the NHC added.