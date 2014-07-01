First Atlantic tropical depression forms east of Florida: NHC

(Reuters) - A low-pressure area east of Florida has turned into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday in its latest advisory.

The first Atlantic depression of this season is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday.

Tropical depression one is presently located about 105 miles (170 km) east southeast of Cape Canaveral in Florida with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph) and presently the system is drifting southwestward at 2 miles per hour (about 4 kph).

“A tropical storm watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Fort Pierce to Flagler beach,” the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours, NHC added.

“A large deep-layer trough that is forecast to approach the eastern United States in a couple of days, should cause the cyclone to turn northeast and accelerate.”