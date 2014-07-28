FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 50 percent chance of cyclone off Cape Verde Islands
July 28, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

NHC says 50 percent chance of cyclone off Cape Verde Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A storm system located about 850 miles (1,365 km) west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday in its latest update.

A tropical depression could form during the next several days while the system moves generally westward or west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour (16 to 24 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

