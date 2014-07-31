High chance of cyclone off southern Windward islands

(Reuters) - An area of well-defined low pressure located about 650 miles east of the southern Windward Islands has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this disturbance as it moves west-northwestward at 15-to-20 miles per hour,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.