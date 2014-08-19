FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone off north-east coast of South America
#Environment
August 19, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone off north-east coast of South America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An elongated area of low pressure extending from the north-eastern coast of South America into the central tropical Atlantic has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles and moves into the Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

A separate tropical wave located midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles has a 10 percent chance of developing into a cyclone over the next couple of days, the NHC said.

Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the west-northwest at about 10 miles per hour, the NHC added.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
