FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone for storm approaching Leeward Islands
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 22, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone for storm approaching Leeward Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small low-pressure area approaching the Leeward Islands has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development during the next day or so, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could still form,” the NHC said. The system was moving west-northwestward at 20 miles per hour (32 km per hour) to 25 mph (40 kph) across the Lesser Antilles.

The mountainous terrain of Hispaniola could limit development of the storm during the first part of the weekend, but conditions are likely to be more conducive for development by Sunday when the system is forecast to move near or over the Bahamas, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.