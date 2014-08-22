NHC says 70 percent chance of cyclone near Puerto Rico

(Reuters) - A small low-pressure area located just north of the Mona Passage between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“Some additional development of this system is possible today, but environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for the development of a tropical depression or tropical storm when the disturbance moves near or over the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday,” the NHC said.