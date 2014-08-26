FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to become hurricane: NHC
#Environment
August 26, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Tropical Storm Cristobal likely to become hurricane: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to become a hurricane on Monday night or early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

“Cristobal has been meandering in a generally eastward direction over the past few hours, but a slow north-northeastward motion is expected to resume overnight,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“A turn toward the northeast with a gradual increase in forward speed is forecast to occur on Tuesday.”

The storm was currently located about 655 miles (1,075 km) southwest Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
