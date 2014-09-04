FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands
September 4, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure, located about 200 miles (322 km) east-southeast of the Cape Verde Islands, has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“Some slow development of this disturbance is possible over the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 miles per hour,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

