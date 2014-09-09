FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone west of Cape Verde Islands
#Environment
September 9, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone west of Cape Verde Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for development by later in the week while the low moves toward the west-northwest and northwest at about 15 miles (24.14 km) per hour over the open Atlantic,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
