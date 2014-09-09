NHC says 20 percent chance of cyclone west of Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for development by later in the week while the low moves toward the west-northwest and northwest at about 15 miles (24.14 km) per hour over the open Atlantic,” the NHC said.