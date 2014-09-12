FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low chance of cyclone near northwestern Bahamas : NHC
September 12, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Low chance of cyclone near northwestern Bahamas : NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure centered over the northwestern Bahamas has a 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The low is moving slowly west-southwest toward southern Florida, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Once the low moves westward over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend, conditions could become a little more conducive for tropical cyclone formation,” the NHC said.

(story corrects first paragraph to say chance of cyclone 20 percent, not 30 percent)

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

