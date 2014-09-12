Low over Florida has 20 percent chance of becoming cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - A low-pressure area now located over southern Florida still has 20 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Friday.

“Once the low moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, conditions could become a little more conducive for tropical cyclone formation over the weekend while the system moves westward at around 10 miles per hour,” the NHC said.