Low chance of cyclone over northeastern Caribbean sea: NHC
November 4, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Low chance of cyclone over northeastern Caribbean sea: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A large area of disturbed weather located over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and extending northward across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, has a low, or 20 percent chance, of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“This system could briefly acquire subtropical characteristics tomorrow or on Thursday while the low moves west-northwestward to northwestward,” the Miami-based NHC said.

“After that time, development is not expected while the disturbance moves north-northeastward and eventually merges with another frontal system,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Kevin Jose and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese

