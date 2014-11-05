FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. NHC says low chance of cyclone over northeastern Caribbean Sea
November 5, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. NHC says low chance of cyclone over northeastern Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A large area of disturbed weather extending northward from the northeastern Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

“A surface low pressure system could form in this area later today or tomorrow, and it could briefly acquire subtropical characteristics while moving northwestward,” the NHC said.

The Miami-based weather forecaster said locally heavy rainfall and possible flooding should continue across portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic through Wednesday night regardless of the formation of the low pressure system.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Toby Chopra

