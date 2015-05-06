FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone for storm approaching Bahamas
May 6, 2015

NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone for storm approaching Bahamas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An upper-level trough and a weak surface low located over the

northwestern Bahamas has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

“Conditions are expected to become gradually more favorable for development over the next day or so while the system moves slowly northward,” the NHC said.

Interests along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system through the weekend, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
