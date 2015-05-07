FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone near southeast coast
#Environment
May 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone near southeast coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 210 miles south-southeast of the South Carolina-North Carolina border has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

”The low is expected to drift to the north or north-

northwest over the next couple of days, and interests along the

southeastern coast of the United States should continue to monitor the progress of this system,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

