NHC says 80 percent chance of cyclone near southeast coast

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 210 miles south-southeast of the South Carolina-North Carolina border has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

”The low is expected to drift to the north or north-

northwest over the next couple of days, and interests along the

southeastern coast of the United States should continue to monitor the progress of this system,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.