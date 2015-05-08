FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone near southeast coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 180 miles (290 km) south-southeast of the South Carolina-North Carolina border has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“The system would become a subtropical cyclone later Thursday night,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Residents and businesses along the southeastern coast of the United States should continue to monitor its progress, the NHC said.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

