NHC says Tropical Storm Bill begins to weaken
June 16, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

NHC says Tropical Storm Bill begins to weaken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The center of Tropical Storm Bill is seen making landfall on Matagorda Island, Texas in this GOES East NOAA satellite image taken at 13:15ET (17:15GMT) June 16, 2015 REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday Tropical Storm Bill is weakening and is expected to become a tropical depression by Wednesday morning.

The second named tropical storm of the 2015 U.S. Atlantic season is about 25 miles (40 km) west of Port O‘Connor, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the NHC said.

The Miami-based weather forecaster said additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
