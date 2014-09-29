NHC says 20 pct chance of cyclone for low west of Bermuda

(Reuters) - A low-pressure area located west of Bermuda has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for development tonight and Tuesday, and the likelihood of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation has decreased, the NHC said.

The system is expected to move generally northward during the next couple of days with increasing forward speed, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.