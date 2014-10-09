FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone northeast of the Leeward Islands
#Environment
October 9, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

NHC says 30 percent chance of cyclone northeast of the Leeward Islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system located several hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Environmental conditions could become more favorable for development of this system as a tropical or subtropical cyclone during the next few days while it moves northwestward or north-northwestward at about 10 miles per hour (16 km/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Ratul Ray Chaudhuri in Bangalore Editing by W Simon

