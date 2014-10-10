FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subtropical depression 7 forms off Bermuda: NHC
October 10, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Subtropical depression 7 forms off Bermuda: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system near Bermuda has strengthened into subtropical depression seven, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

The depression was located about 590 miles (950 km) south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

“Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a subtropical storm later today,” it added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

