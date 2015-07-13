FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Claudette forms east off mid-Atlantic coast
July 13, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Tropical storm Claudette forms east off mid-Atlantic coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Claudette, the third named tropical storm of the 2015 Atlantic season, formed east of the mid-Atlantic coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Claudette was located about 290 miles (465 kilometers) south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts and was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Claudette was moving towards the northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h) and is not expected to be a threat to the United States, the NHC said.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

