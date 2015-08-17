U.S. hurricane center says 50 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A low pressure area located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

A tropical depression will likely form by the middle of the week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward near 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.