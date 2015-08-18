FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands in Atlantic
#Environment
August 18, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands in Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The NHC said environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of the storm system. Cape Verde is about 400 miles off the western coast of Africa.

“Only a slight increase in organization would result in the formation of a tropical depression later today while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

