NHC says 90 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands in Atlantic

(Reuters) - An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the Atlantic Ocean has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The NHC said environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of the storm system. Cape Verde is about 400 miles off the western coast of Africa.

“Only a slight increase in organization would result in the formation of a tropical depression later today while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 miles per hour,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.