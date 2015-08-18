FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Depression Four forms in east-central tropical Atlantic: U.S. NHC
August 18, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Tropical Depression Four forms in east-central tropical Atlantic: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Four of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season has developed over the east-central tropical Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The depression was located about 1,665 miles (2,675 km) east of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

