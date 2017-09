(Reuters) - A tropical wave moving south of the Cape Verde Islands has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said on Friday.

“This system has the potential to become a tropical depression as it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph (miles per hour) across the tropical Atlantic during the next few days,” the NHC said in a statement.