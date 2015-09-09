FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical depression forms east-southeast of Bermuda
September 9, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Tropical depression forms east-southeast of Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Eight of the 2015 Atlantic hurricane season has formed east-southeast of Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

The depression was located about 220 miles (355 km) from Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The NHC said slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day.

Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie

