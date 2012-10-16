FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storm Rafael strengthens into a hurricane, may brush Bermuda
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 16, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Storm Rafael strengthens into a hurricane, may brush Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a hurricane over the Atlantic on Monday on a track that may take it near Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Rafael, the ninth hurricane of the Atlantic season, was centered about 560 miles south of Bermuda and packing top sustained winds of 75 mph.

It was moving north at 10 mph and expected to pass east of Bermuda on Tuesday, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

The storm posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Bermuda, a wealthy British overseas territory and a global reinsurance hub, is frequently buffeted by storms and hurricanes sweeping across the Atlantic from June to November, but is well prepared for them and major damage or fatalities on the island from storms are rare.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.