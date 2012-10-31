FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, T-Mobile USA to use each other's networks in NY, NJ
#Technology News
October 31, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

AT&T, T-Mobile USA to use each other's networks in NY, NJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rivals AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA have agreed to open their networks to customers of the other company in New York and New Jersey where their services were hurt by power outages and flooding after Hurricane Sandy.

The companies said they had reached a network roaming agreement and that customers would not see any change to their current rate plans as a result of the roaming agreements.

Both operators use the same GSM wireless technology, which means that their phones can work on each other’s network. T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

Reporting By Sinead Carew

