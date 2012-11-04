Some 143,000 New Yorkers get different post-storm voting sites: mayor

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media during a news conference about Updates to New Yorkers on Preparations for Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some 143,000 New York City voters will be reassigned to different polling sites for Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election in the wake of superstorm Sandy, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Sunday.

The Board of Elections informed him of the plan, Bloomberg told a press conference on the recovery from Sandy. “Over the next day it’s going to be critical that the Board of Elections communicate this to their poll workers,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there is a history of not communicating changes to their poll workers,” Bloomberg said, adding the board has proven to be “dysfunctional” in recent years.

