FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former FEMA official to head NYC housing recovery effort
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 5, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Former FEMA official to head NYC housing recovery effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to the media during a news conference about Updates to New Yorkers on Preparations for Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday named a former Federal Emergency Management Agency official to lead the city’s housing recovery effort after superstorm Sandy left tens of thousands of local residents homeless from flood damage or placed in shelters due to lack of power, water and heat.

Bloomberg said Brad Gair would start leading that effort immediately. Gair has worked on post-disaster housing initiatives following Hurricane Katrina and other catastrophes.

“Post-disaster housing is usually one of the most complex and challenging to be dealt with in catastrophic disasters like this,” Gair said at a news conference. “We know it will take a while. It will be difficult. There will be bumps along the road. But we believe that we have the resources to get this done. ... We cannot call our recovery complete until every New Yorker has a place to call home again.”

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.