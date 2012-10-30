Fuel supplies should recover fast post-Sandy: BP

BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley speaks to the media after year-end results were announced at the energy company's headquarters in London February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Fuel supplies to the U.S. North East should recovery fast in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, according to the chief executive of BP Plc (BP.L), which has no refineries in the affected region but which operates supply infrastructure there.

“It has disrupted logistics, but there is an efficient infrastructure ... It will bounce back quickly... I don’t think it (disruption) will be long-lasting,” CEO Bob Dudley told reporters on a conference call.