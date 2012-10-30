FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buckeye: Facilities in NYC, NJ, Connecticut without power after Sandy
October 30, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

Buckeye: Facilities in NYC, NJ, Connecticut without power after Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. midstream company Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) said many of its facilities in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power after Hurricane Sandy, and it is not yet able to estimate when all operations will be restarted.

“An initial assessment indicates that our Pennsylvania systems are ready for service, and that power and product supply in the Philadelphia area are adequate to support a restart,” the company said in a statement.

It said it was verifying pipeline integrity and restoring power to several mid-point booster stations in Pennsylvania, and that several of those systems might restart as early as Tuesday evening.

Buckeye Partners owns and operates approximately 5,400 miles of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate storage capacity of approximately 27.2 million barrels.

Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill

