Con Edison says nor'easter may cause more power outages

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A storm headed toward the U.S. East Coast states that already suffered damages from Hurricane Sandy may cause further power outages, New York power company Consolidated Edison said on Monday.

The nor‘easter bringing rain, wind and freezing temperatures is forecast to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.

It may also impede power restoration to those who need it, Con Edison said.

“....high winds and heavy rains could delay work on homes and businesses affected by Hurricane Sandy and could cause additional outages,” Con Edison said in a press release. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Marguerita Choy)