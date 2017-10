A worker deposits steel onto the top of a pile of debris stacked up outside of homes damaged from flooding that inundated the area during hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough neighborhood of Belle Harbor, New York, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Superstorm Sandy caused an estimated $50 billion in damages and economic losses for the U.S. Northeast region, with New York state sustaining $33 billion in damages, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

“That is a staggering number, especially with the financial situation we’ve been in,” Cuomo told a news conference.