New York Mayor Bloomberg orders traffic restrictions after storm
#U.S.
October 31, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

New York Mayor Bloomberg orders traffic restrictions after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REFILE - CAPTION ADDITION New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (C) rings the opening bell with Deputy Mayor for Economic Development Robert K. Steel (L) and Chief Executive Officer of NYSE Euronext Duncan Niederauer, at the New York Stock Exchange following its reopening, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dario Cantatore/NYSE Euronext/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would restrict car traffic coming into Manhattan to vehicles carrying three or more passengers until Friday in an attempt to cut down on congestion in the city.

Bloomberg, speaking on Wednesday at a news conference to address the impact of massive storm Sandy, said restrictions would be in place from 6 a.m. to midnight for bridges and tunnels excluding the George Washington Bridge.

“I know it’s an inconvenient for a lot of people, but the bottom line is the streets can only handle so much,” he said.

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
