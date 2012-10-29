Companies delay earnings reports due to hurricane

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and power companies Entergy Corp (ETR.N) and NRG Energy Inc (NRG.N) said they would postpone releasing quarterly earnings results because of the hurricane approaching the U.S. Northeast.

Pfizer and Entergy had been due to report their third-quarter results on Tuesday. NRG was scheduled to release its results on Wednesday.

Pfizer rescheduled the release of its results and its conference call with analysts until Thursday, November 1, citing “the expected severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Sandy.”

Entergy pushed its conference call back to November 5. It said it was making the move in consideration of those preparing for the storm.

NRG rescheduled its third-quarter earnings call until November 2.

Other companies, such as energy company Anadarko Corp (APC.N), are going forward with their earnings releases as planned. Anadarko will announce its results on Monday afternoon, according to a company spokesman.

NYSE’s closure of its physical trading floor operations on Monday is the first in nearly three decades due to a weather-related emergency. But it said it would move trading of NYSE-listed stocks to its fully electronic exchange as Hurricane Sandy forced the New York mass transit system to shut down.

(This story is refiled to correct the timing of Anadarko earnings in sixth paragraph)