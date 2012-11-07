More NY gas stations ran out of fuel on Wednesday: EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York fuel hub took a step back from its recovery on Wednesday, as more gasoline stations ran dry just a week after Superstorm Sandy struck the U.S. Northeast, a report showed.

Some 62 percent of gasoline stations surveyed by the data arm of the Department of Energy had gasoline supplies on Wednesday, down from a revised 66 percent on Tuesday.

Of the stations included in the survey, 28 percent reported they had no gasoline for sale and 10 percent could not be reached, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

A nor‘easter is menacing the region barely a week after Sandy devastated the energy network.