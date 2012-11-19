FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After Sandy, EPA extends clean fuel waivers for N.J., New York City
November 19, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

After Sandy, EPA extends clean fuel waivers for N.J., New York City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man complains to people standing in line for gas at a Hess fuelling station in Brooklyn, New York, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency has extended its emergency waivers for clean fuel rules for New Jersey and the New York City area as damage from Superstorm Sandy continues to prevent fuel distribution in the hard-hit region.

The waivers had been set to expire on November 20, but Governors Chris Christie of New Jersey and Andrew Cuomo of New York asked the EPA to extend them because of continued fuel supply shortages.

The EPA said it will continue to waive clean gasoline and diesel requirements for the area until December 7.

Conventional gasoline still in the distribution system after that time can be sold until the supply is depleted, EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson wrote in a letter sent to the governors on Friday.

Low-sulfur requirements will also be waived for emergency response vehicles and equipment used for disaster recovery, Jackson’s letter said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by Gary Crosse

