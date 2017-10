A security guard walks through a flooded street in the financial district of Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. NYSE Euronext said it is preparing to implement a new contingency plan to help resume stalled U.S. equity trading, and added that its famed trading floor is not yet damaged by Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. equities exchanges, which have been shut down since Monday due to a massive storm that ravaged the East Coast, were discussing plans early Tuesday to open markets the following day, said a source at one of the exchanges.

“Our intention remains to open for business,” on Wednesday, said a source at another exchange. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)