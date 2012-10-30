FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Exelon declares alert at New Jersey reactor due to storm
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 30, 2012 / 3:59 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. Exelon declares alert at New Jersey reactor due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. power company Excelon Corp on Monday declared an alert at the 615-MW Oyster Creek nuclear power reactor in New Jersey due to rising ocean water from Hurricane Sandy, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.

An alert is the second lowest of the NRC’s four emergency classifications.

The NRC spokesman said if the flood waters contined to rise, it could affect the reactor’s service water pumps, which are used for shut-down cooling and to cool the spent-fuel pool.

Since the plant was already shut for refueling, the NRC spokesman said the company could use water from the fire hose to cool the spent-fuel pool if necessary.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.