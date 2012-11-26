Factbox: New York state outlines $41.9 billion in Sandy damage

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated Hurricane Sandy caused $32.8 billion in damage and will require an additional $9.1 billion in mitigation and prevention costs for a total of $41.9 billion with about half that damage in New York City.
New York’s elected officials planned to asked the U.S. federal government to cover the costs.
Following are numbers published by the governor’s office:
Housing units damaged or destroyed: 305,000
Power outages (peak): 2.19 million
Business affected: 265,300
Recovery costs:
Government response: $1.6 billion
Individual assistance: $913 million
Housing: $9.7 billion
Business impact: $6 billion
Health: $3.1 billion
Schools: $343 million
Transit, roads and bridges: $7.3 billion
Parks and environment: $794 million
Water, waste and sewer: $1.1 billion
Utilities: $1.5 billion
Government operation revenue: $462 million
TOTAL RECOVERY COSTS: $32.8 billion
PREVENTION AND MITIGATION (not detailed): $9.1 billion
Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by M.D. Golan