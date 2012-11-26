Factbox: New York state outlines $41.9 billion in Sandy damage

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated Hurricane Sandy caused $32.8 billion in damage and will require an additional $9.1 billion in mitigation and prevention costs for a total of $41.9 billion with about half that damage in New York City.

New York’s elected officials planned to asked the U.S. federal government to cover the costs.

Following are numbers published by the governor’s office:

Housing units damaged or destroyed: 305,000

Power outages (peak): 2.19 million

Business affected: 265,300

Recovery costs:

Government response: $1.6 billion

Individual assistance: $913 million

Housing: $9.7 billion

Business impact: $6 billion

Health: $3.1 billion

Schools: $343 million

Transit, roads and bridges: $7.3 billion

Parks and environment: $794 million

Water, waste and sewer: $1.1 billion

Utilities: $1.5 billion

Government operation revenue: $462 million

TOTAL RECOVERY COSTS: $32.8 billion

PREVENTION AND MITIGATION (not detailed): $9.1 billion