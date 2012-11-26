FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: New York state outlines $41.9 billion in Sandy damage
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 26, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: New York state outlines $41.9 billion in Sandy damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated Hurricane Sandy caused $32.8 billion in damage and will require an additional $9.1 billion in mitigation and prevention costs for a total of $41.9 billion with about half that damage in New York City.

New York’s elected officials planned to asked the U.S. federal government to cover the costs.

Following are numbers published by the governor’s office:

Housing units damaged or destroyed: 305,000

Power outages (peak): 2.19 million

Business affected: 265,300

Recovery costs:

Government response: $1.6 billion

Individual assistance: $913 million

Housing: $9.7 billion

Business impact: $6 billion

Health: $3.1 billion

Schools: $343 million

Transit, roads and bridges: $7.3 billion

Parks and environment: $794 million

Water, waste and sewer: $1.1 billion

Utilities: $1.5 billion

Government operation revenue: $462 million

TOTAL RECOVERY COSTS: $32.8 billion

PREVENTION AND MITIGATION (not detailed): $9.1 billion

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by M.D. Golan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.