Sandy on track to be second-largest flood loss ever
November 2, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Sandy on track to be second-largest flood loss ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citizens clean damaged and flooded streets in the borough of Queens in New York October 30, 2012 in the aftermath of the storm Sandy. REUTERS/ Gil Cohen Magen

(Reuters) - The superstorm Sandy will likely end up as the second-largest insured flood loss in U.S. history, behind only Hurricane Katrina, a top executive of a leading flood insurance provider said on Thursday.

Patty Templeton-Jones, the chief operating officer of Wright Flood, said the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency is expecting claims on at least 80,000 flood insurance policies after Sandy. Wright is the largest private provider of policies guaranteed by FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.

Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
