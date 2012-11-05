U.S. orders 90-day suspension of FHA foreclosures in disaster areas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the U.S. government’s largest mortgage aid programs will suspend foreclosures for 90 days in areas affected by megastorm Sandy, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said on Monday.

“I directed all FHA (Federal Housing Administration) lenders to impose a moratorium on any foreclosures for 90 days in disaster-affected areas. We don’t want families to be victimized twice, once by the storm, and once by a forecloses,” Donovan told reporters on a conference call.