FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City to end fuel rationing on Saturday
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 24, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

New York City to end fuel rationing on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers wait in line for fuel at a Hess gas station in Brooklyn, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City will end gas rationing at dawn on Saturday, nearly four weeks after superstorm Sandy led to a regional fuel shortage, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Friday.

The odd-even system based on license plate numbers, was launched on November 9 to help cope with fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations after the storm. As of Friday, more than 85 percent of the city’s gas stations were operational, the mayor said in a statement.

Also on Friday, 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the basement of a high-rise office building in lower Manhattan that had been without power since the storm.

A spokesman for the city fire department said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.