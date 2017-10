U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Bill Walsh (C) coordinates a rescue mission as coxswain Richard Vidal (L) and navigator Ryan Rose (R) are seen during a patrol in New York Harbor October 31, 2012. Two days after Sandy delivered a record blow, New York Harbor, the delivery point for the world's most actively traded gasoline and heating oil futures contracts, and a vital fuel source for the surrounding urban milieu, remained shut to commercial traffic, with no estimates for reopening. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard has no timetable for the reopening of the Arthur Kill waterway, a key stretch of water in the New York Harbor lined with oil logistics infrastructure, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The waterway is closed due to a diesel spill from a nearby fuel terminal. Debris also presents a hazard to navigation, Coast Guard Petty Officer Eric Swanson said.

Related Coverage U.S. Coast Guard says Arthur Kill leak contained