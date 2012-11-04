FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
November 4, 2012 / 9:23 PM / in 5 years

First oil tanker transits key waterway after Sandy: U.S. Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The first oil tanker allowed into the Arthur Kill waterway in the New York Harbor after super storm Sandy hit the Eastern Seaboard was headed toward a terminal in Carteret, New Jersey, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday.

The Arthur Kill waterway, which separates the Staten Island borough in New York City from New Jersey, is the site of a major cleanup after flooded tankers at Motiva Enterprises’ Sewaren, New Jersey terminal spilled diesel into the water.

Shipping data showed an oil tanker -- Glory Express -- heading to Kinder Morgan’s Carteret, New Jersey terminal as of 1:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) Sunday.

The New York Harbor is open to tug and barge traffic and to vessels that can find a safe home in the terminals that dot the harbor, according to the Coast Guard.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jonathan Leff

