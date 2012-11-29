New York insurers slam Cuomo move to speed claims adjustment

(Reuters) - Insurers doing business in New York state were in discussions with the state as recently as this week on a voluntary industry response to claims adjustment in the wake of superstorm Sandy, the head of the local trade group said on Thursday.

Ellen Melchionni, president of the New York Insurance Association, told Reuters that the emergency orders issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to speed adjustment times were “heavy-handed” and out of line with the response from neighboring states.