Long Island Power Authority CEO resigns in storm's aftermath

A tattered flag flies at sunset on a pole in front of a home damaged by hurricane Sandy in the Brooklyn borough neighborhood of Seagate in New York November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Hervey, the embattled chief executive officer of the Long Island Power Authority, has resigned, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Chairman Howard Steinberg.

Hervey’s resignation comes on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched an investigation by a special commission into the state’s utilities and their response to Superstorm Sandy.

More than two weeks after the storm struck the region, about 45,000 LIPA customers still have no electricity.