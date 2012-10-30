FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity to brokerage customers: U.S. markets to open Wednesday
October 30, 2012 / 3:34 PM / 5 years ago

Fidelity to brokerage customers: U.S. markets to open Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, New York October 30, 2012. Major U.S. stock exchanges expect to open on Wednesday after a monster storm shut down their trading for two days. The southern tip of Manhattan where Wall Street and the NYSE are located lost power on Monday after being buffetted by Sandy, the worst storm to hit New York since at least 1938. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, which has one of the largest U.S. online brokerages, told retail customers that it expects U.S. markets to open Wednesday for normal trading.

“U.S. markets are expected to open normally on Wednesday October 31,” Fidelity said on Tuesday in a message to customers on its brokerage site. “Orders entered since 4:00 pm EST Friday October 26 will be eligible for execution when trading resumes.”

Fidelity was not immediately available for further comment.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

